No hiking, NJ park closed: Two coyote attacks in one day

MAHWAH — The Ramapo Valley County Reservation is closed until further notice due to recent coyote incidents, according to Bergen County officials.

"Local residents and park enthusiasts are being asked to avoid hiking until the reservation is deemed ready to reopen. It is also recommended to keep pets indoors," a posting on the county website said as of Monday.

As reported by the Daily Voice, separate coyote attacks left a woman and a dog hurt Saturday at the reservation.

The same report says the woman drove herself to a local hospital after being attacked around 2 p.m., while a dog was taken by its owner to a veterinarian after being attacked by a coyote on the same day.

Back in August, Mahwah police advised locals to be on alert for coyotes, amid a different attack between a resident and one of the animals. On Twitter, police shared tips for encountering a coyote, starting with "Do not turn your back & run; Make yourself as big and loud as possible."

As reported by CBS New York, that woman was bit multiple times by a coyote before fighting it off using a baseball bat grabbed from a neighbor's garage.

And earlier in the summer, police shot and killed a coyote that attacked a mom and her 4-year-old son at an Essex County park in June.

