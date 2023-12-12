NJ’s teen drivers unprepared — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:
⬛ AAA: NJ skipping 'necessary step' to save lives on the roads
https://nj1015.com/aaa-nj-skipping-necessary-step-to-save-lives-on-the-roads/
New Jersey is not one of those states, and safety advocates say lives are being unnecessarily lost each year that the state keeps such rules off the books.
⬛ Cops say Florida woman has been stealing packages off NJ porches
https://nj1015.com/police-say-florida-woman-has-been-stealing-packages-off-nj-porches/
Ebony Gomez, 31, stole packages from the front porches of several homes in Gloucester Township on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, police say.
⬛ Dirty Politics: New Jersey’s Ugly Reality
https://nj1015.com/dirty-politics-new-jerseys-ugly-reality/
A poll released by Fairleigh Dickinson University in May 2023 found a staggering 80% of New Jersey residents believe the state's politicians were corrupt.
Poll director Dan Cassino says simply: "This is Jersey. People expect some degree of corruption."
Some of New Jersey’s most powerful men and woman have been taken down by greed.
Here is a list of some of the biggest corruption convictions in New Jersey’s history.
⬛ Two South Jersey men charged in a dog-fighting ring
https://nj1015.com/dogfighting-ring-south-jersey/
The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, and Assistant Attorney General Todd S. Kim of the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.
⬛ NJ man arrested 2 weeks after hit-and-run killed girl and dog
WEST WINDSOR — A 65-year-old township man has been criminally charged, roughly two weeks after a hit-and-run killed a 12-year-old pedestrian and her dog.
Iftekhar Hossain was arrested on Friday, according to West Windsor police, and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, stemming from the incident late last month.
