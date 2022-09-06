NJ’s ‘sexiest teacher’ shames critics of another NJ teacher’s form-fitting outfits

Union High School teacher Nicolas Ferroni knows what it's like to be objectified. Ferroni, along with being one of the top educators in the country, was also named People Magazine's "Sexiest Teacher in America" in 2014.

Ferroni, a guest on my New Jersey 101.5 show, talked about where he would be with that title if he were a woman, and also weighed in on the Pennsauken Elementary school teacher dubbed "Miss Education" coming under fire for how she dresses in class.

"I'm not the best teacher in the state, in the country, even in my school, but I try to remind people that there are so many amazing educators," he said, adding that a woman might have been treated differently if People magazine had named her "sexiest teacher alive" instead.

"Whenever I do press, I'm very quick to bring up the fact that if that was a female teacher, she would probably lose her job, which does not obviously fall ignorant on me knowing that, because of just how society is."

As for "Miss Education" Ferroni continued:

"And seeing the story about the teacher, it's absolutely insane to me. The fact that they're attacking her for her existence, nothing else, and we've seen plenty of those situations."

It's happened to him.

"I posted a picture in a bathing suit. And people are like, you think that's appropriate? I'm at the beach. It's not sexual. If you objectify someone that is on you. If you sexualize someone that is on you. Unless they're going out of their way to call attention to it, like that's on you."

"Teachers are not human beings? We're not within society's norms? I can't go to the beach? I wish people held themselves to the same standard as they hold teachers."

He makes a great point.

