NJ’s reaction to the Derek Chauvin verdict — Top News 4/21

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, has been found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd. He has maintained his innocence, and the defense is expected to appeal.

Gov. Phil Murphy, in a statement Tuesday, said George Floyd should still be alive, and that his murder is a "painful reminder" that inequality has "deep roots" in American history.

A viral video appears to show Perth Amboy police officers confiscating bicycles from a group of teens, using as their justification the need for the juveniles to have licenses for the bikes.

With more and more venues and sports stadiums thinking about requiring people to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19, there is growing concern people may start producing fake vaccination cards, and selling them.

CVS and Walgreens now say they have mostly accomplished their goal of delivering COVID vaccines to residents and staff of most long-term care facilities.

Gov. Murphy turned his budget sales pitch Tuesday to a part of the plan that has hit some friction in the legislature, and diverges from his 2017 campaign promise: expanding tuition-free college to also cover two years at a four-year institution.

Rate of transmission of the coronavirus remained at 0.92 in New Jersey on Tuesday, and 40 more deaths were added to the state's staggering total.

Air quality is trending in a positive direction compared to years ago, but a new report card on air pollution in the Garden State is definitely one that you wouldn't hang on the fridge.

With vaccine eligibility now wide open across New Jersey, we are making it easy for you to find an appointment if you want one. Up to 700 walk-in slots will be available at the Atlantic City megasite over the next three days.

Princeton University announces that it will join the growing list of colleges and universities, in New Jersey and elsewhere, which will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students seeking to return to campus in the fall.

The Biden administration says when the President convenes a climate summit with some 40 world leaders tomorrow, he will pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least by half within the next 10 years.

Hard to believe, but it was five years ago that music superstar Prince died at the age of 57. His Minnesota residence and studio, Paisley Park, will welcome a select 1,400 fans today to mark the anniversary.

