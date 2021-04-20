Here’s where to get a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination in NJ on April 21-23

Need a COVID-19 vaccination? A trip to Atlantic City might be in order as walk-ins will be accepted on Wednesday afternoon.

The megasite at the Atlantic City Convention Center will have up to 700 walk-in slots available on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. each day, according to the county's COVID-19 website.

Those who have registered online and made an appointment through vaccination.atlanticare.org will be prioritized.

The center is administering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Anyone who lives, works or studies in New Jersey over the age of 16 is eligible to receive the vaccine.

Gov. Phil Murphy said during an appearance on PIX 11 Tuesday morning that supply is plentiful even with the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state's goal is to reach 4.7 million shots by the end of June.

"Johnson & Johnson's challenges have been a bump in the road but even if we don't get them back on soon — although if you read the tea leaves from folks like Dr. Fauci, we well may get that back," Murphy said.

At least 3.8 million people have received at least one dose in New Jersey as of Tuesday with 2.5 million people fully vaccinated.

