NJ’s Middlesex county fair celebrating NJ agriculture & community

The Middlesex county fair, in East Brunswick, New Jersey,is a wonderful celebration of New Jersey's rich agricultural heritage. In its 83rd year, the Middlesex County fair is an old fashion fair with family fun for all ages.

This year will showcase the county agricultural heritage through live animals and vintage farm equipment. The Middlesex County fair will also offer a full schedule of rides, food, vendors and entertainment. Don't forget about the fireworks, crafts, horse demos, livestock exhibits, dance teams.

Come join me Thursday night August 5 from 6 to 8 PM. I'll be there to say hello, while you and your family enjoy everything the fair has to offer. It is great to see an old fashioned county fair and agricultural exhibits showcasing the rich history here in New Jersey.

For all information on tickets and ticket prices visit their website here. Also check out their full schedule here , so you can pick which day is best for you and you don't miss any of the fun!

Swing on by the Middlesex County fair and don't forget to stop by and say hi.Enjoy everything you can do at the Middlesex County fair and I will see you there!

