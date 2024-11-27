Ask any fan of historic and vintage merchandise and artifacts (and there are plenty of them in New Jerset) what the best vintage show is and they’ll always tell you it’s the Maplewood Vintage Show.

If you have a passion for unique finds from past eras that bring joy to your heart and home – chances are you’re familiar with the Maplewood Vintage Shows.

This event isn't your run-of-the-mill flea market. It's a haven for stumbling upon truly special treasures that tell stories of their history and craftsmanship. It’s returning this fall for a weekend filled with delightful vintage exploration and uncovering hidden gems waiting to be cherished again.

Mark your calendars for the weekend of Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, as the Woodland area in downtown Maplewood is set to host a gathering of more than 40 vendors for two whole days. They’ll have an array of treasures ranging from retro fashion and accessories to chic home accents and artistic creations that have been given new life through upcycling techniques.

The event caters to collectors as well as folks who just have a penchant for thrifting. Or if you're just looking for one-of-a-kind gifts, there's a little something for everyone!

If you're eager to be among the first to snag the picks at this event, then go for an early access pass priced at $20. This pass grants you entry from 10 a.m. until noon. There are also standard admission tickets are available for just $5 from noon to 2 p.m. For those who like to take chances, drop by after 2 p.m. when admission is free of charge.

This show has an atmosphere that sets it apart from other similar shows you may have attended. The Woodland is a location that enhances its charm and the vendors are extremely knowledgeable about their products. It's not just about purchasing something here; You get to learn the stories behind each item.

If you're on the lookout for a one-of-a-kind accessory, looking to add a touch of retro charm to your home, or simply indulging in your love of vintage items, this is definitely where you want to be at the moment. Why not bring along a friend and turn it into a fun day out? You never know what gems you might stumble upon.

