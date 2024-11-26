This free hidden gem is NJ’s secret nature paradise

Suppose you're searching for a slice of New Jersey that transports you to a nature enthusiast's paradise. Well, you need to experience at Duke Farms in Hillsborough.

It's the type of place that makes you stop and ponder, "Is this truly real — and why didn't I discover it earlier?"

Spanning over 1,000 acres of trails, gardens and meadows, it's the place to lose yourself in a way where time seems to slip away effortlessly.

SEE MORE: New study shows why all MLB baseballs are rubbed with New Jersey mud

Duke Farms via Instagram Duke Farms via Instagram loading...

Duke Farms can be found at 1112 Dukes Parkway West, in Hillsborough. Not far from New York City; just a pleasant hour-long drive heading west on I 78W will get you there. And let's face it. The journey is worth it regardless of where you're starting from.

Once you arrive there and take the route, first is a beginning point for your walking adventure as you wander along this path surrounded by gardens.

Duke Farms via Instagram Duke Farms via Instagram loading...

Discover some unique statues nestled within the scenery. It's more than just nice, it’s an experience for all your senses. People who visit say they enjoy the fragrance of the pathways, the birds chirping in the trees and even the satisfying crunch of gravel beneath their feet.

If you're considering this might be a way to spend an afternoon, remember that Duke Farms offers more than just a single visit experience.

Duke Farms via Instagram Duke Farms via Instagram loading...

Boasting 18 miles of trails and an abundance of areas to discover and enjoy repeatedly, it's the type of destination that makes you want to visit again and again. One minute, you're enjoying a stroll in the sunflower fields and the next, you're capturing memories at the Great Falls waterfall (it only flows 4 times a day, so make sure to time your visit).

Autumn is truly a season to explore the beauty of nature in its glory with the cool breeze and vibrant hues of red and orange leaves all around. It's like New Jersey putting on a spectacular show.

Duke Farms via Instagram Duke Farms via Instagram loading...

Guess what's even better about it all at Duke Farms? You can enjoy it all for free. And let’s face it. It’s pretty rare to find such a place without having to spend a penny.

It's a hit with everyone, too. Whether you're heading out with the kids for some fun, seeking a stroll, or just craving some “me” time in nature, this place has something to offer for all. They also cater to school trips.

Duke Farms via Instagram Duke Farms via Instagram loading...

If you're feeling like enjoying some time in the magic of nature, maybe consider adding Duke Farms to your itinerary. It's a spot that truly highlights why New Jersey is called the Garden State. And get there now while the colors are still gorgeous.

You can still get fresh produce from these NJ farmers markets Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈