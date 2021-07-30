NJ101.5 signal gets cut off the air — and cops rush to respond

Earlier this week we had a bit of a technical issue at the station.

For nearly 20 minutes before "First News" at 5:30 a.m., the station was down and listeners heard nothing but dead air.

That raised a few concerns and one listener called the Ewing police to ask them to check it out. The alert cops in the Ewing police department, led by Chief Albert Rhodes, responded right away.

Officers Corey Fornarotto and Matthew Folis arrived at the station to make sure everyone was OK. It's a simple wellness check but it's important to know that your local police force is on the job and they take inquiries like this seriously.

Thankfully it was a technical difficulty and everyone was OK.

I want to take this #BlueFriday to thank the responding officers and Chief Rhodes for their outstanding commitment to public safety and our community.

They are a great example of the professionalism we can expect from New Jersey police officers.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

