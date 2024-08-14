Feds investigate demo site after NJ worker is killed by backhoe
SCOTCH PLAINS — A man was killed in a heavy machinery incident during a home demolition this week, police said.
On Monday afternoon, a crew was working at a site on the 2000 block of Mountain Avenue, News 12 reported.
One worker was struck by the bucket of a backhoe, suffering serious head trauma, NJ.com reported, citing township police.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The employer, Americana Design, has no prior history with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, federal labor officials confirmed.
As of Wednesday, the worker's identity had not been publicly disclosed by police.
OSHA was now investigating the incident, with a six-month window to wrap its findings.
