Feds investigate demo site after NJ worker is killed by backhoe

🔸Man dies after NJ work site incident

🔸Worker was struck with part of a backhoe

🔸Employer now under review by OSHA

SCOTCH PLAINS — A man was killed in a heavy machinery incident during a home demolition this week, police said.

On Monday afternoon, a crew was working at a site on the 2000 block of Mountain Avenue, News 12 reported.

Scotch Plains NJ (Google Maps)

One worker was struck by the bucket of a backhoe, suffering serious head trauma, NJ.com reported, citing township police.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The employer, Americana Design, has no prior history with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, federal labor officials confirmed.

Scotch Plains Mountain Ave (Google Maps, Canva)

As of Wednesday, the worker's identity had not been publicly disclosed by police.

OSHA was now investigating the incident, with a six-month window to wrap its findings.

