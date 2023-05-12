NJ woman was 3X legal limit night newlywed bride was killed in crash, cops say

🔴 Jamie Lee Komoroski's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit

🔴 A blood sample was taken after she refused to take a sobriety test

🔴 Komoroski said she had a beer and a tequila pineapple

The New Jersey woman accused of slamming into the back of a golf cart in South Carolina, killing a bride who was leaving her wedding reception, had a blood-alcohol content that was three times the legal limit, officials say.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, a former resident of Clinton, New Jersey, was driving a rental car at a speed of 65 mph with a blood alcohol level of 0.261, according to the toxicology report by the Folly Beach Department of Pubic Safety. South Carolina's legal limit is 0.08.

One of the responding officers said he smelled alcohol on her breath. A blood sample was taken after Komoroski refused to take a sobriety test.

The toxicology report says:

🔴 Komoroski told police she had two drinks an hour before the accident: a beer and a tequila pineapple.

🔴 She had trouble getting out of her car after the crash and screamed after seeing the crash wreckage. She was later unsteady on her feet and refused to let the officer see her eyes.

🔴 Officers had to repeat their questions and statements to Komoroski.

🔴 When asked to rate her level of intoxication on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the most impaired, Komoroski said she was at an 8.

Samantha Miller and husband Aric Hutchinson at their wedding Samantha Miller and husband Aric Hutchinson at their wedding (Annette Hutchinson via GoFundMe) loading...

NJ attorney asks for no rush to judgment

The 2015 graduate of North Hunterdon High School has retained former Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni and former federal prosecutor Nathan S. Williams for her legal team.

Gramiccioni told New Jersey 101.5 on Friday morning that he could not comment on "evidentiary allegations." He referred to their initial statement urging people to not rush to judgment about Komoroski and to wait for all the facts.

Komoroski was charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. She is being held at the Charleston County Detention Center.

Samantha Miller was riding in the golf cart with her husband Aric Hutchinson. She was killed in the crash while Hutchinson was thrown 100 yards. A third person was also in the cart. Hutchinson is recovering from a brain injury and numerous broken bones.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

