NJ woman admits hallucinogenic drug operation involved child
LACEY — A 60-year-old township woman has admitted to a homegrown drug operation — with a crop of hallucinogenic mushrooms that involved a child’s help, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.
Margaret Whalen pleaded guilty in Ocean County Superior Court to possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute, employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme and endangering the welfare of a child.
Whalen was arrested and charged in June, after police were tipped off by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency about such activities happening in a Lacey Township residence.
She manufactured and dealt the mushrooms from her home, during the time she was the legal guardian of three minor children in the same home, investigators said.
Whalen involved one of the children in her illegal operation, police added.
At her sentencing on Jan. 10, 2025, prosecutors would seek either four or five years in prison for each of the three charges — to run at the same time.
