NJ weekend weather forecast: Gorgeous start, showery finish

The Bottom Line

It's hard to believe we are already diving into June this weekend. The beginning of climatological summer. And the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

I am happy to report this stretch of spectacular weather will continue, right through the majority of the weekend.

Friday looks great. Saturday looks great. Sunday could get a bit iffy, as our next chance of rain arrives.

Get our free mobile app

Friday

It is a bit chilly in spots to start Friday morning, with a hint of fall in the air. You may be reaching for a jacket or sweater, with temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s early on.

Mostly sunny skies. Seasonable temperatures. A light breeze. Low humidity. And practically zero chance of rain. It is going to be another dropdead gorgeous day.

Look for high temperatures in the mid 70s Friday afternoon, right on the normal high for the last day of May.

Friday night will stay clear, calm, and pleasant. Low temperatures will be comfortably cool, in the 50s.

Saturday

And there's not much to say about Saturday, another spectacularly sunny weather day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Friday, reaching about 80 degrees. But again, dry air and dry weather will be key in ensuring a lovely day.

Sunday

Sunday's forecast is looking better. But there will be changes. Leading up to our next chance of rain.

Sunday should start with sunshine, before clouds fill in by the afternoon. It will be warm, with highs in the lower 80s. And a bit more humid, as dew points approach 60.

I think it's fair to call Sunday a "mainly dry" day. The big question, of course, is when initial raindrops may arrive and may impact your outdoor plans.

Here's the bottom line: There is a chance of a shower as early as 3 p.m. Sunday. But I truly believe the best chance for rain will hold off until late Sunday evening, more like 10 p.m. (For the record, I am watching this part of the forecast very carefully, since we are hosting an outdoor gathering Sunday afternoon!)

Monday

Monday morning will start wet, as that weekend-end storm system wraps up. I do not expect any severe weather or flooding concerns, with total rainfall limited to about a quarter-inch to half-inch. According to the latest model guidance, final raindrops will fall by Noon Monday.

And then we'll see slow improvements through Monday afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and the air will feel a bit sticky. High temperatures will scale back to the 70s — seasonably warm, but not as warm as the weekend.

The Extended Forecast

Next week looks fairly unseasonable, and only a little bit unsettled. We'll probably see daily high temperatures coming close to 80 degrees, with potentially pleasant weather for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The week will probably be bookended with rain chances, both Sunday-Monday and then Thursday-Friday. The late-week storm could have some teeth, raising thunderstorm and downpour concerns.

How much does parking cost at NJ fun spots? It's great to spend time at New Jersey amusements and fun spots. Some places charge to both park and get into an attraction while others offer free parking. (information is as of April 22, 2024) Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.