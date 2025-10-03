October beach weekend? It could be NJ’s last warm stretch of the year

After the coolest day of the season (so far) Thursday, in the 60s, now New Jersey's next warmup is on. Along with some passing clouds, we will once again see plenty of sunshine and blue sky Friday. It will be seasonable, comfortable and dry with highs in the lower 70s. 80+ degree temperatures return this weekend with sunny skies, marking a rare October beach weekend for the Jersey Shore. The rip current risk continues to drop as the ocean calms down too. The state's next chance for rain and a blustery cooldown will be around the middle of next week.

Get our free mobile app

Friday NJ weather: More seasonable

Yes, we are talking about the return of summerlike warmth and potential beach weather. But not yet — it's cold out there!

Friday morning temperatures are in the 40s across most of New Jersey, with several pockets of 30s around. Even those with thick skin will probably reach for a jacket or sweater heading out the front door. Thermometers will start to rise rapidly by about 9 a.m. and the rest of the day will be quite pleasant.

Expect passing clouds throughout the morning, then sunshine should win out through the afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 70s. That is a few degrees warmer than Thursday. And right on the normal high for early October. Seasonable, comfortable, and pleasant.

It will be dry, with a very light wind, and low humidity.

Friday night will be cool, but not as cold as last night. Under clear skies, lows will sink into the lower 50s on average across the state.

Saturday NJ weather: Warming up

The first weekend of October will feel more like a typical Labor Day Weekend, especially given the abundant warming sunshine.

Highs on Saturday will push into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will once again join completely dry weather to keep your outdoor plans fully intact.

All tropical systems in the Atlantic have fully dissipated at this point. The ocean is still a bit churned up, but it is calming. There could still be some rough surf, big waves, and rip currents at times. So use caution if you do head to the beach this weekend, especially since they are unguarded this deep into the off-season.

Sunday NJ weather: Summerlike beach weather

Sunday will probably be the warmest day of the bunch. My forecast puts highs in the lower 80s. We're not quite breaking records, but it is within a few degrees. Impressive warmth for October, for sure.

Monday NJ weather: Warm start to next week

High pressure will start to shift early next week. But we will squeeze out one more perfectly sunny and warm day on Monday, with highs again near 80 degrees.

Clouds will slowly start to fill-in Tuesday, although the daytime hours stay dry. High temperatures will again make it to around the 80-degree mark.

Our next storm system will be a strong cold front arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. That will deliver a brief shot of rain — likely amounting to about a quarter-inch total. And then temperatures will get knocked way back for the second half of next week. Forget about 80s — high temperatures will probably be in the 60s at best by Thursday and Friday.

That new air mass might be so cold that frost could be a concern for northwestern New Jersey at least late next week. The timing is about right.

As I said in the headline of this weather blog post, I think this impending cooldown will ensure this early October "warm wave" will be the last of the season. Yes, we could still see spurts of mild weather and even an occasional 80-degree day. But it is time to take another downward step in temperatures, as we face the eventual and inevitable arrival of winter — just 79 days away.

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins As the calendar turns to September, even more New Jersey spots are starting their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.