Breezy but better, cold air in charge through the rest of the week for NJ

There was nothing pleasant at all about Tuesday's biting cold and wind, although parts of New Jersey did see the first snowflakes of the season. Wednesday will feature improvements, but it will remain uncharacteristically cold for mid-November. It will be breezy and cool throughout the day, with highs limited to the upper 40s to around 50. Again, less windy, somewhat warmer, so a little bit better. Thursday and Friday stay brisk and breezy, with highs near 50. And then the weekend bring mixed news, a chilly Saturday followed by a wet/windy/mild Sunday.

Wednesday NJ weather: Breezy but better

I believe Wednesday will feel like another December-ish day overall. But this time around, we are talking about wind gusts around 20 mph — I call that "breezy". Much better and less bitter than the 40+ mph gusts like we saw on Tuesday.

Wednesday morning is fine. Winds are light and temperatures are mainly above freezing, in the upper 30s for most of the state.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The general rule is that the farther south you go, the brighter the sky will be.

It will stay breezy and cool, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. A few flurries or sprinkles are possible at some point.

Once again, Wednesday night will not be a freeze for the vast majority of New Jersey, with a few clouds around and a light breeze keeping the air stirred up. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s on average across the state. Viewing conditions should be better for the aurora borealis, if the strong solar storm continues for another night.

Thursday NJ weather: Mostly sunny, still brisk

Thursday looks bright and sunny. But the brisk wind will continue, again with top gusts in that 20+ mph range. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s. That is still below normal highs for this time of year (upper 50s).

Friday NJ weather: Same unseasonably cool story

No surprises for Friday. It will be partly sunny, breezy, cool, and dry. Highs will reach about 50 degrees once again.

Saturday NJ weather: Changes ahead

The upcoming weekend features a full gamut of mixed bag weather, ranging from a renewed chill to rain to wind to a burst of mild air.

Saturday looks cold. Morning lows near 30. Afternoon highs only in the 40s. It does not look as gusty as Tuesday. But windy and blustery enough to add a bite to that refreshed chill.

A storm system rolls in late Saturday night through the first half of Sunday with a batch of rain. Model forecasts currently range from a quick shower to a more expansive period of wet weather lasting a few hours. But to be clear, all solutions currently point to rain, and not anything wintry.

Sunday will be a cold front day eventually. We will have a chance to reach 60+ degrees after the rain wraps up. But eventually, the return of a cold wind will push temperatures downward again. And it looks like we will fall right back into a cold air mass and unseasonably chilly weather pattern for early next week.

There are no major winter storms on the horizon for New Jersey.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.