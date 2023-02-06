NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different

New Jersey residents in many parts of the state could soon get a bit of a surprise when they turn on their water faucets.

New Jersey American Water is preparing for a temporary treatment change in its plants serving Central and North Jersey, and some people will notice something different.

According to Oleg Kostin, the director of operations for New Jersey American Water, the company is getting ready to change the water treatment process from a chloramine (combined) residual to free chlorine residual at the company’s Raritan-Millstone and Canal Road Water Treatment plants for a couple of months. He said this will clear excess ammonia out it the water distribution system.

Clean out the system

During the week of Feb. 20, when this maintenance project begins, he said people with "sensitive tastes" might notice a metallic flavor as they notice the chlorine in the water.

The water will also smell like bleach as it comes out of warm water.

No one has to worry about this

Kostin said this process is completely safe and people have nothing to worry about.

“It’s normal and the only reason why they would notice it at all is because we switch from one type of chlorination to a different type. Both are safe and both are approved by the regulators," he said.

“There is nothing harmful about what we’re doing. New Jersey American Water has been doing this for more than 20 years. This is normal practice, good operational maintenance programs.”

New Jersey American Water says affected areas include Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, and Union Counties.

