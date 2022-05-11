NJ war veteran serenaded by neighbors for 100th birthday

An American hero living in Camden County has reached a century of life.

According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, Bill Stevenson is a Navy veteran, serving as a sergeant in the Korean War.

His neighbors in his Audubon community came together last night to serenade the veteran outside of his house.

Bill Stevenson has lived most of his life in South Jersey, attending Collingswood High School, before receiving his degree across the Delaware River at the University of Pennsylvania. Later on in life he had a medical practice in nearby Haddon Heights.

See the heartwarming video below, courtesy of NBC 10 Philadelphia:

“I’m ready for the next 100 years,” Bill Stevenson joked in the video.

NBC 10 goes on to say the Korean War veteran is the father of eight, and a grandfather or great grandfather of more than 70.

While Bill Stevenson joked about being ready for the next century of life, there's no doubt his legacy will live on strongly through his family and the community he continues to have a positive impact on.

If you're interested in learning more about the sacrifices of countless New Jerseyans during the Korean War, I highly recommend a visit to the New Jersey Korean War Memorial. It's located in Atlantic City right next to Bally's.

According to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Sculptors J. Tom Carrillo and Thomas Jay Warren designed the memorial featuring bronze figures of heroic proportions, representing the servicemen and women who fought in Korea. The most memorable being the 12-foot-high "Mourning Soldier" who is clutching several dog tags and remembering his lost comrades.

Also represented are a soldier and nurse helping a wounded soldier and two battlefield reliefs behind sheets of water cascading into reflecting pools. Beneath an eternal flame is a wall bearing the names of all New Jersey service members killed or missing in action, as well as a wall honoring the five New Jersey servicemen who were awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism in Korea.

