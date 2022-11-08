NJ voting troubles: Scanners on Mercer County machines not working

New Jersey 101.5 will have live election result coverage tonight after polls close at 8.

Voting machines were down Tuesday morning across Mercer County, leaving voters to fill out paper ballots that would have to be counted by hand.

Voters will be able to cast their ballot but cannot be scanned properly once it is fed into the machine used to count votes. Voters instead will feed their ballot into a slot at the top of the scanner, according to Mercer County spokeswoman Julie Wilmont.

"We are asking poll workers to use the official ballots because they can still vote them manually, and place them in the slot in the scanning machines and we will count them manually," Mercer County spokeswoman Julie Wilmont told New Jersey 101.5. "We have Dominion and other IT professionals coming down to fix the problem. No voter should walk away."

Wilmont added that there are many provisional ballots in the County Clerk’s Office safe and poll workers are trained to call if they need more.

Voters in Hamilton and a source involved with the county voting process were told that the ink used to print the ballots could not be read by the scanner.

Lines developed at many polling places as the problem became apparent and poll workers tried to figure out what was going on.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning across the state.

