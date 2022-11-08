Live NJ election results for Nov. 8, 2022: Red tide or blue wave?

Polls close in New Jersey at 8 p.m.

New Jersey 101.5 will have live election results for the four most-watched congressional races, which could decide whether Republicans take back control of the House of Representatives.

The four potentially close races are held by Democratic incumbents in the 3rd, 5th, 7th and 11th Districts.

Democrats gained five House seats in New Jersey — one in 2016 and four in 2018 — when Donald Trump was president. They lost one when Rep. Jeff Van Drew switched parties in 2020 and now are on defense in the other four.

The House seat most likely to flip parties remains the 7th District. It's a rematch from two years ago for two-term Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski.

The contest in the 3rd District appears to have tightened in recent weeks. That's where Democratic Rep. Andy Kim faces Republican Bob Healey.

Representatives Josh Gottheimer in the 5th District, who faces Frank Pallotta in a rematch, and Mikie Sherrill in the 11th District, who faces Paul DeGroot, are also Democratic incumbents to watch if it turns into a huge wave election.

Early voting in NJ

More than 600,000 New Jerseyans have already voted in the 2022 general election.

Democrats, who have embraced early voting in greater numbers, accounted for 61% of the early ballots cast through Thursday, with an edge in every congressional district. Republicans tend to favor Election Day voting and account for 22%. The remaining 17% are unaffiliated or registered with one of the minor parties. Read more about early voting here.

