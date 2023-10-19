NJ voters’ new #1 issue — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ A new number one issue with New Jersey voters
A new poll from Fairleigh Dickenson University shows voters prefer Democratic candidates in the upcoming legislative elections 42% to 26%.
However, when the issue is parental rights is brought up, voters are more likely to support Republican candidates.
Pollsters say that does not bode well for Democrats in many districts.
⬛ Edison, NJ school bus carrying students crashes into house
EDISON — A school bus slammed into the side of a house Wednesday morning, taking out a corner of the garage.
Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan told New Jersey 101.5 that the brakes went out on the bus carrying 30 students to the John Adams Middle School around 8:15 a.m.
The driver of the bus is credited by Bryan for steering the bus away from at least three other houses.
⬛ Beware — Scams target ANCHOR rebates — How to stay safe
ANCHOR property tax rebates are now going out to nearly two-million New Jersey homeowners.
Scam artists are stepping up efforts to separate you from your rebate money.
The New Jersey Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell (NJCCIC) and New Jersey Treasury office are reporting an uptick in several types of scams targeting the ANCHOR rebate money.
⬛ $25K to find Turnpike hit-and-run driver
EDISON - The family of a man struck and killed on the New Jersey Turnpike while he stood outside a box truck parked on the shoulder is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the tractor-trailer driver who hit him.
Giuseppe Zuccarello, 78, was driving back to the Queens Garden Center, which he owns, around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 23 with a load of tomatoes he picked up from a farm in South Jersey, his son Richard Zuccarello told New Jersey 101.5.
⬛ Vampire facials, Botox: NJ cracks down on unlicensed medical spas
A Union County cosmetologist and skincare specialist faced a stiff fine and had her business shut down for the unlicensed practice of medicine in a spa-like setting, according to state Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs.
Carolina Nunez, owner and operator of the now-shuttered Carolina Nunez Skincare salon in Union Township, was accused of performing services well beyond the scope of her training and license.
