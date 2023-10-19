Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

AP/Townsquare Media illustration AP/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

A new poll from Fairleigh Dickenson University shows voters prefer Democratic candidates in the upcoming legislative elections 42% to 26%.

However, when the issue is parental rights is brought up, voters are more likely to support Republican candidates.

Pollsters say that does not bode well for Democrats in many districts.

School bus after hitting a house in Edison 10/18/23 School bus after hitting a house in Edison 10/18/23 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

EDISON — A school bus slammed into the side of a house Wednesday morning, taking out a corner of the garage.

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan told New Jersey 101.5 that the brakes went out on the bus carrying 30 students to the John Adams Middle School around 8:15 a.m.

The driver of the bus is credited by Bryan for steering the bus away from at least three other houses.

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

ANCHOR property tax rebates are now going out to nearly two-million New Jersey homeowners.

Scam artists are stepping up efforts to separate you from your rebate money.

The New Jersey Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell (NJCCIC) and New Jersey Treasury office are reporting an uptick in several types of scams targeting the ANCHOR rebate money.

Giuseppe Zuccarello, parts found near box truck after being struck by a truck Giuseppe Zuccarello, parts found near box truck after being struck by a truck (Richard Zuccarello) loading...

EDISON - The family of a man struck and killed on the New Jersey Turnpike while he stood outside a box truck parked on the shoulder is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the tractor-trailer driver who hit him.

Giuseppe Zuccarello, 78, was driving back to the Queens Garden Center, which he owns, around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 23 with a load of tomatoes he picked up from a farm in South Jersey, his son Richard Zuccarello told New Jersey 101.5.

Carolina Nunez Skincare salon sign (Google Maps) Carolina Nunez Skincare salon sign (Google Maps) loading...

A Union County cosmetologist and skincare specialist faced a stiff fine and had her business shut down for the unlicensed practice of medicine in a spa-like setting, according to state Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs.

Carolina Nunez, owner and operator of the now-shuttered Carolina Nunez Skincare salon in Union Township, was accused of performing services well beyond the scope of her training and license.

Competitive NJ school board races fall 2023 In time for November elections, 1,804 board of education candidates have been registered around New Jersey, for a total of 1,487 open seats.

These are not evenly spread — some boards have zero candidates for an available spot, while others have more than three candidates vying for each seat. The following competitive races are based on data from the New Jersey School Board Association. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ residents giving most money to Trump 2024 campaign According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, these New Jersey residents have given the most money this year to former President Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign. These aggregate year-to-date totals are current as of June 30, 2023. These figures do not include donations to super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

A note to NJ drivers that speed up the shoulder to avoid traffic A special message for those driving in New Jersey who treat the shoulder as their own personal lane. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.