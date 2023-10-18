Edison, NJ school bus carrying students crashes through corner of house
🚍 The bus was carrying nearly three dozen Edison students
🚍 The driver is credited with preventing further damage or injury
🚍 People were inside the house at the time
EDISON — A school bus slammed into the side of a house Wednesday morning, taking out a corner of the garage.
Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan told New Jersey 101.5 that the brakes went out on the bus carrying 30 students to the John Adams Middle School around 8:15 a.m.
The driver of the bus is credited by Bryan for steering the bus away from at least three other houses.
Debris scattered around the yard
The bus went through a field and hit a fence scattering wood and debris across the yard before coming to a stop along the edge of the property.
Bryan said that three house cleaners were at the opposite end of the house when the bus hit and were not injured.
Only one injury to an ankle was reported.
