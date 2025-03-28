NJ voters give Trump a thumbs down — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Friday:

One of 2 school buses involved in a crash in Franklin Township (Gloucester) 3/27/25 One of 2 school buses involved in a crash in Franklin Township (Gloucester) 3/27/25 (6ABC Action News) loading...

🚍 Two school buses from 2 Franklin Township schools collided

🚍 A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized

🚍 Five students were on board one of the buses

FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — A nine-year-old boy was hospitalized following a collision between two school buses Thursday morning.

The buses collided at the intersection of Taylor Road and Reed Avenue, according to Franklin Township police. No other students on either bus were injured. Another bus was sent to transport the students to their respective schools.

One of the buses had five students on board, according to a message from the Township of Franklin School District interim Superintendent Brian Betze. The student was hospitalized as a precaution, according to Betze. He did not disclose which of the district's three schools were involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Franklin police.

New poll on Trump's performance. (AP Photo file; Canva) New poll on Trump's performance. (AP Photo file; Canva) loading...

Donald Trump fared unusually well for a Republican in "Blue Jersey" during the 2024 election, but a new Stockton University poll shows Garden Staters aren't sold on his performance in office so far.

The poll, released the school's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy on Wednesday, showed majorities of New Jerseyans think Trump is doing a poor job as president (52%) and the country is on the wrong track (54%).

Higher shares of Democrats and independents gave negative responses to these questions (and virtually all of them in the poll) than Republicans.

Perhaps no question demonstrates that disparity better than how New Jersey voters felt the economy was faring. About 62% said it was getting worse, but among Democrats, that number was 94% compared to just 21% of Republicans. Among independents, 59% said the economy was worsening.

“The economy was the top priority for voters going into the November election, and Trump made it central to his campaign, so this pessimism eight weeks in is a big vulnerability for this administration,” Hughes Center Head of Research Alyssa Maurice said.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer wants Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign. (AP Photo file) U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer wants Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign. (AP Photo file) loading...

A member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and a Democratic candidate for governor of New Jersey is calling on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, called for the resignation following days of scandal about top national security officials discussing sensitive attack plans over a messaging app after mistakenly adding the editor of The Atlantic magazine to the chat.

“Based on all of the facts that have become public, it’s clear that the Secretary of Defense lied about his disclosure of classified information, including advance warning and plans of U.S. strikes on the Houthis," Gottheimer said in a written statement on Thursday.

"The Intelligence Committee briefing I received this morning only reinforced the sensitivity of the information that was disclosed," Gottheimer said.

"I strongly support the strikes against the Iranian-backed Houthis — a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization that has targeted American service men and women, bases, allies, and military and commercial vessels.

"However, Secretary Hegseth’s reckless actions increased the risks to brave men and women and the mission they faced. He should resign and be replaced by someone who can properly protect sensitive information. The American people deserve accountability and our service members who protect our country deserve only the best leadership.”

Canva Canva loading...

Major changes are ahead for one of your favorite New Jersey Lottery games, according to NJ Lottery officials, and they're going to up your chances of winning.

Mega Millions is getting a makeover.

The press release says "New Mega Millions arrives in April with 2x - 10x bigger prizes, better odds, a $50 million starting jackpot, and more.

Whoa, sounds good, doesn't it?

Joshua Johnston, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium said in a statement. "Beyond big jackpots, players tolus they want bigger non-jackpot prizes and that's exactly what this new game delivers."

With the revamped Mega Millions, players will now win anywhere from $10 - $50.

In the current game, the prize is only $2.

If you won $500 in the current game, that will be going up in the new game anywhere from $1,000 - $5,000.

Fallen Newark police Sgt. Joseph Azcona, NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin Fallen Newark police Sgt. Joseph Azcona (City of Newark), NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) loading...

🔴 A 14-year-old was charged with killing a Newark police officer

🔴 He can never be tried as an adult

🔴 Attorney General Matt Platkin supports a change for 'extreme situations'

New Jersey's liberal attorney general supports changing the state's age restriction on trying teens 14 and under as adults.

During an unrelated event on Thursday, Attorney General Matt Platkin was asked if the law should be changed in the case of "extreme situations."

"I think anyone who attacks and kills a police officer should be tried as an adult. Period. And I would support a change in the law that would allow that," Platkin said.

Under current law, a juvenile age 14 and under cannot, under any circumstances, be waived up to Superior Court to face justice as an adult.

The issue is on the minds of many after a 14-year-old was arrested in the shooting death of Newark police Sgt. Joseph Azcona. He was charged as a juvenile with murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal weapons.

Under current law, the teen's identity will be protected, and legal proceedings in Family Court will be kept out of public view.

