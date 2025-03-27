Two school buses collide in South Jersey, boy hospitalized

🚍 Two school buses from 2 Franklin Township schools collided

🚍 A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized

🚍 Five students were on board one of the buses

FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — A nine-year-old boy was hospitalized following a collision between two school buses Thursday morning.

The buses collided at the intersection of Taylor Road and Reed Avenue, according to Franklin Township police. No other students on either bus were injured. Another bus was sent to transport the students to their respective schools.

One of the buses had five students on board, according to a message from the Township of Franklin School District interim Superintendent Brian Betze. The student was hospitalized as a precaution, according to Betze. He did not disclose which of the district's three schools were involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Franklin police.

Crash in Wall Township

It was the second serious school bus crash on Thursday across the state.

A bus operated by the Holmdel school district bus overturned on Route 195 East where it meets Route 138 at Route 34 in Wall Township. It was transporting students to Communications High School in Wall, which is part of the Monmouth County Vocational School District.

The bus driver and four students were hospitalized, according to State Police. One student was seriously injured.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

When will NJ theme parks open for the 2025 season? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow