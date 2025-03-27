5 injured after NJ school bus crashes on Routes 195/138

🚨The crash of a small school bus with a van shut down Route 195 east

WALL — Several victims were hospitalized Thursday morning after a small school bus overturned in a highway crash.

State police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said the school bus collided with a GMC van around 7:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 138 at Route 34. The bus driver and four students were hospitalized. One student was seriously injured.

Monmouth County Vocational School District business administrator Kelly A. Brazelton told New Jersey 101.5 the bus was operated by the Holmdel school district. It was transporting students to Communications High School in Wall Township.

Commuter nightmare

The video shows a small school bus lying on its passenger side with a large hole in the roof. It is not clear what company or district runs the bus. The Wall Township school district's website said neither its bus nor its students were involved.

Traffic on Route 195 east was being diverted off the highway at Exit 31 (Route 547) in Howell Township as of 11 a.m.

The roadway is designated as Route 195 until it reaches the Route 34 exit.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

