NJ caregiver charged with abusing 6 babies, caught on video

MOUNT LAUREL — A child care worker charged with slapping an infant and toddler under her care faces additional charges involving four more children.

The infant had a bruised eye after being picked up from Danielle Ingraham's Mount Laurel home on Feb. 26, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. An investigation began after the child was brought to a pediatrician.

Four additional charges of cruelty to a child under her care and endangering a child were added on March 20 as part of the ongoing investigation. Bradshaw said Ingraham injured a 5-month-old's head, eyes and wrist, which required hospitalization; shook a 7-month-old; injured the cheek of a 10-month-old; and caused visible injuries to the face and back of a 13-month-old.

Ingraham was released after a Superior Court hearing.

More allegations

According to the affidavit in the initial case, the child was at Ingraham's home daycare center. Ring camera footage capture Ingraham telling the child to "shut the f--- up" and saying that the children in her care were "pissing her off."

A slapping sound can be heard and the child continues to cry. Ingraham tried to get the child to stop crying by giving it a bottle, which caused it to gag, officials said. Ingraham later told investigators the child's injuries may have come by brushing up against Ingraham's necklace.

Investigators spoke to the parents of another child in Ingraham's care. They told investigators their child was slapped, according to the affidavit. They noticed a change in their child's behavior and redness on their face. Ingraham tried to explain the redness on the child's face as an allergy or teething.

When asked if anyone else was slapped by Ingraham, the child named two other children whose names were redacted from the document.

Bradshaw asked for anyone with additional information to contact her office or Mount Laurel police.

