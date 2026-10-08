Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Lindenwold Fire Dept. truck (Lindenwold police) Lindenwold Fire Dept. truck

☑️An SUV jumped a curb near Lindenwold High School and struck six teenagers

☑️Firefighters lifted the SUV off one teen who was trapped underneath

☑️The 16-year-old driver faces multiple aggravated assault charges as a juvenile

LINDENWOLD — A 16-year-old was behind the wheel of an SUV that struck six teenagers on a Lindenwold sidewalk Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Firefighters had to lift a Cadillac SUV off one of the teens who was trapped underneath when it jumped the curb on East Gibbsboro Road around 2:10 p.m. near Lindenwold High School. Five other teens were also struck. All six teens are between 14 and 16 years old.

The Lindenwold teen was charged as a juvenile with one count of second-degree aggravated assault, six counts of third-degree aggravated assault and joyriding. He is being held at the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center. Because of his juvenile status, his identity was not disclosed.

Lindenwold police did not disclose whether the teen is a student at Lindenwold High School or how fast he was traveling. Police also did not have an update on the condition of the other students.

Superintendent Kristin P. O'Neil warned against sharing information found online about the condition of any of those involved, saying it may be inaccurate. She also asked that the privacy of those involved be respected, keeping in mind that the victims are all minors, many of whom attended Lindenwold High School.

A judge ruled NJ does not have to turn over voter dats to the Trump administration. (Mikie Sherrill via Facebook/Canva/TSQ Illustration) A judge ruled NJ does not have to turn over voter dats to the Trump administration. (Mikie Sherrill via Facebook/Canva/TSQ Illustration)

New Jersey's voter registration problems are growing. A review ordered by Gov. Mikie Sherrill has uncovered approximately 1,090 additional voter registration records requiring scrutiny, raising fresh questions about oversight at the state's Motor Vehicle Commission. The latest findings follow the discovery of approximately 6,600 people who indicated they were not U.S. citizens but were mistakenly registered to vote because of a software malfunction during the Murphy administration.

The new cases involve two separate issues. State officials identified approximately 750 people who were registered despite answering “no” to a question about whether they met the minimum voting age. All were actually old enough to vote, but approximately 50 subsequently cast ballots using registrations generated solely through the faulty process. Another 340 potentially improper registrations were connected to prison re-entry events dating back to 2016, where some individuals may have been registered while still incarcerated and therefore ineligible to vote.

Sherrill insists the latest findings do not involve noncitizens and says her administration is taking steps to prevent similar problems, including additional safeguards and a change in technology vendors.

However, The expanding review raises questions about how long the registration errors went undetected, whether existing safeguards were adequate and whether additional questionable records remain undiscovered. Sherrill is also refusing to say if any of the hundreds of illegal voted cast previously impacted an election.

Craig Montgomery is charged with murder after an overnight incident on Majesty Lane in Somerset (SCPO, Google Maps) Majesty Lane murder charge - Craig Montgomery is charged with murder after an overnight incident in Somerset Franklin Township SCPO Google Maps

⚠️ Police say Craig Montgomery charged at SWAT officers with a knife in a standoff.

➡️ SWAT found a dead woman stabbed in the chest inside the Franklin Township home.

🔴 Montgomery, 60, faces first-degree murder and weapon charges in the case.

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – A 60-year-old Somerset County man who charged at officers with a knife during a SWAT response was subdued and charged with murder, after police found a woman’s body in the home.

Craig Montgomery, is facing counts of first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said on Wednesday evening.

Franklin Township Police received a 911 call on Tuesday around 10:11 p.m., reporting loud arguing and requesting a welfare check at a home along Majesty Lane.

The road is within an apartment and condo complex in the Somerset area of town.

Officers arrived and tried to make contact with the residents, but wound up leaving until another urgent call came in about the same address, McDonald said.

Police tried to get inside and made contact with Craig Montgomery.

He told officers he was armed with a knife and had barricaded himself inside. Franklin Township Police then requested help from the Somerset County SWAT team.

At 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, the Somerset County SWAT team, along with crisis negotiations and tactical medics arrived at the scene.

SWAT forced their way in through a sliding door, and Montgomery came at them with the knife.

Members took the defendant down by “utilizing less than lethal force,” McDonald said.

Inside, they found a woman who had been stabbed in the chest and was pronounced dead.

Photo by Matthew Ansley on Unsplash, Fort Dix prison (Google Maps ) Photo by Matthew Ansley on Unsplash, Fort Dix prison (Google Maps )

⚠️ A corrections officer from Middlesex County pleads guilty in federal court.

➡️ Investigators said the 27-year-old had a sexual relationship with a Fort Dix inmate.

🔴 Jordan Pensak faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced.

A 27-year-old Middlesex County woman has admitted to sexual abuse of a male inmate at the federal prison where she worked as a corrections officer.

Jordan Pensak, a corrections officer at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court before U.S. District Court Judge Edward S. Kiel.

Fort Dix is a low-security federal correctional institution in Burlington County.

As of Aug. 3, Pensak was still employed as a corrections officer, federal prison officials confirmed for New Jersey 101.5.

Pensak had a consensual sexual relationship with an inmate at Fort Dix going back to early last year, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer previously said.

While the charge was connected to a specific sexual encounter on Jan. 8 of this year — investigators said the relationship began in January 2025.

Pensak, who was married, began working in the specific prison unit in spring 2024, according to a federal complaint filed by investigators.

She and the inmate used two contraband cell phones that he had while in custody to exchange a number of sexually explicit photographs and messages over social media and apps.

New Jersey workers endure some of America's longest commutes. (Getty images/Canva/TSQ illustration) New Jersey workers endure some of America's longest commutes. (Getty images/Canva/TSQ illustration)

🚗 New Jersey workers already endure some of America's longest commutes — but residents of 10 counties have it especially rough.

⏰ Sussex County has NJ's longest average commute at 36.3 minutes each way, according to 2024 ACS 5-year estimates.

😩 Six of NJ's 21 counties have average one-way commutes topping 32 minutes, meaning hours every week can disappear getting to work.

Think your NJ commute is bad? These counties have it worse

New Jersey commuters probably don't need the Census Bureau to tell them they spend too much time getting to work.

Whether you're crawling along the Parkway, sitting on Route 80, waiting for an NJ Transit train or staring at an endless line of brake lights, getting to work in the Garden State can sometimes feel like a job all by itself.

The latest five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey show just how much time New Jersey residents can spend commuting — and where the trips are longest.

The results contain at least one surprise.

It isn't densely populated Hudson or Bergen counties that top the list.

It's Sussex County.

Workers there who commute to work average 36.3 minutes each way, according to the ACS estimates.

Hudson County isn't far behind at 35.4 minutes. Warren County ranks third at 34 minutes, followed by Essex at 33.6 and Hunterdon at 33 minutes.

Click the link to see which New Jersey counties have the longest average one-way commute.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early October, the total was well above 13,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Red Bank last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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