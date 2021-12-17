NJ volunteer hotline helps law enforcement in need

Every Christmas season I point out the importance of recognizing the first responders who work through the holidays while many of us are relaxing with family and friends.

A couple of years ago I was introduced to an organization called Copline and its Director Stephanie Samuels. This group is set up to take calls from cops who are having challenges related to the job.

Stephanie pointed out that most of the calls are just cops having a rough day and needing someone to talk to about the stress.

1% are officers with the intent that the call will be their last.

At any given time any one of us needs to vent about a bad and stressful day at work. This certainly applies to law enforcement officers who never know what they are going to encounter on the next shift.

According to Stephanie, 96% of the calls are just cops venting and looking for support for the bad day they just experienced; 3% are cops that are dealing with a critical incident; and 1% are officers with the intent that the call will be their last.

The organization runs on volunteers and donations. No state or federal money supports this important support group. Every New Year's Eve the team gathers at the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk to kick off a midnight run at Arnold and Ocean Ave.

If you are able to join them or just make a donation to help, please click HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.