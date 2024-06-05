NJ vanity plates, specialty plates and bumper stickers

The New Jersey Legislature is set to approve a new specialty plate for Jersey drivers. It's for "mental health awareness."

The main sponsor is state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union. He's a nice guy. I mentioned on the air Tuesday that he can call our show every day and mention mental health and how you shouldn't be afraid to get help if you or someone you know needs it. That's it. There's your awareness. Do we need to have a license plate for that?

We already have specialty license plates for 17 different themes. They're officially called "dedicated plates." They cost $50 and the new one will cost you the same plus a $10 renewal fee every year. Two of the specialty plates have a renewal fee of $15 and $20. They are the USS New Jersey Battleship and Agriculture respectively. Here are the other plates you can get.

Organ Donor

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

Law Enforcement Memorial

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

Animal Friendly

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

Meadowlands

NJ MVC and Canva NJ MVC and Canva loading...

Deborah Heart & Lung

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

Liberty State Park

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

Treasure our trees+

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

Pinelands

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

United We Stand

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

Discover NJ History

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

Baymen's Heritage

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

Conquer Cancer

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

Olympic Spirit

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

Shore to Please

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

Conserve Wildlife

NJ MVC and Canva Images NJ MVC and Canva Images loading...

We really don't need any more, but the state likes to get more of your money and take advantage of your passion. If you have the money and want it, go for it. Plus, Sen. Bramnick is running for governor, and it doesn't hurt to know that he cares about your mental health.

I personally don't want anyone knowing anything about me by what is on my license plate or my car. Here are some that I've noticed driving around New Jersey recently.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ loading...

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ loading...

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ loading...

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ loading...

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ loading...

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ loading...

My favorite is the homemade Pennsylvania license plate during the pandemic.

Homemade license plate in Pennsylvania. (Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ) Homemade license plate in Pennsylvania. (Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Nobody was getting stopped for anything then, so it was anything goes.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈