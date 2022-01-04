NJ utility asks customers to cut back on water usage

New Jersey American Water is urging customers in Mercer, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties to continue avoiding any non-essential water use

The advisory was issued Monday because of reduced water levels caused by a system issue at its Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant in Bridgewater.

The exact nature of the issue was not disclosed.

"We have stabilized the issue at our Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant for now and are working to restore the system. We ask customers in the affected towns to continue to conserve water as we work through this issue," the utility said in a statement.

The utility said that until the system is restored customers may notice decreased water pressure and/or discolored water. However, water continues to meet quality standards and is safe to use, according to the utility.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Counting down New Jersey's top 15 weather stories of 2021

​​

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?