NJ Transit to continue honoring discounted tickets

NEWARK — Score one for NJ Transit commuters.

Full fares are back in effect as the 10 percent discount in effect for the final stretch of emergency braking positive train control installation ends.

The agency announced via its social media platforms on Friday that the discounted tickets would be honored through Feb. 28.

"We made that decision in the interest of the customer in the event they still had excess tickets," spokesman Jim Smith said in an email.

While the railroad still has canceled and crowded trains, Executive Director Kevin Corbett said there was no reason to extend the discounts because service was returning to normal with the completion of the first part of positive train control work by the end of December. Corbett said improvements would be gradual.

The Atlantic City Line, however, remains out of service along with the Princeton Dinky, which won’t return until sometime this spring pending Federal Railroad Administration approval of a deadline to complete all PTC work. The FRA was closed due to the federal government shutdown.

NJ Transit and Amtrak riders on Friday faced 30-minute delays because of Amtrak patrol crews clearing ice from the overhead catenary lines, according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams.

The ice needs to be cleared before it melts so ice and snow don't fall onto the tracks and trains. Temperatures will rise into the 30s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday, according to New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

