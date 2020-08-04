NJ Transit suspends rail service due to Isaias

NJ Transit suspended all rail service Tuesday afternoon because of overhead wire and signal problems caused by tropical storm Isias. SEPTA's West Trenton Line was suspended as well.

Rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St, NJ Transit light rail, bus, private carrier buses and PATCO.

"The main issues are multiple trees down on overhead wires and storm-related signal problems throughout our network," NJ Transit said in an email to New Jersey 101.5" Crews have been and continue to work to restore service as quickly as possible. As soon as service can safely resume, we will be alerting customers.

New Jersey Transit said this picture of a large downed tree that fell on Tracks# 1&2 approximately 30 yards west of the Dunellen Train Station was taken at 12:34 Tuesday.

NJ Transit earlier reported a downed tree on the tracks near Hammonton on the Atlantic City Line.

Service was suspended on the Gladstone Branch of the Morris & Essex Line was between Summit and Gladstone due to overhead wire issues near Chatham while a downed tree was across the tracks of the North Jersey Coast Line near Bay Head.

SEPTA also suspended service on the West Trenton Line due to weather related problems.

