NJ Transit partners with Waze to ‘save lives’ at rail crossings

If signs, bells or lights aren't enough for you, a navigation app is now notifying drivers in New Jersey when they're coming upon a railroad crossing.

NJ Transit has announced a partnership with Waze, which will automatically alert drivers using the mobile app when they're nearing a crossing. The warning will appear as a banner on the app and remind drivers to proceed with caution.

The feature is available on iOS and Android devices.

"This new partnership with Waze will greatly enhance our efforts to keep railroad crossings safe," said NJ Transit President/CEO Kevin Corbett.

The agency's rail system includes hundreds of grade crossings. In December, NJ Transit announced a joint study with Rutgers University to improve pedestrian detection at rail crossings.

"Working together, these new technologies could ultimately save lives," Corbett said.

According to the agency, safety issues at railroad crossings generally stem from confused or distracted drivers who accidentally turn onto tracks instead of adjacent roadways, especially at night or during inclement weather.

During the month of June, National Safety Month, NJ Transit is hosting various events to remind the public of the importance of safety protocols when at a transit station or using mass transit. The agency is also utilizing a number of measures, including roadside message boards and a public blog, to provide safety tips for customers.

