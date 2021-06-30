NJ Transit driver rescues school children stuck on George Washington Bridge

James Desir (NJ Transit)

An NJ Transit bus driver is being commended for getting nearly two dozen students and chaperones off the George Washington Bridge when their school bus blew two tires Monday afternoon.

The group was waiting for a tow truck to arrive in the 90-degree heat around 5 p.m. when James Desir pulled up and, with the assistance of Port Authority police, got the group onto his bus.

Desir drove the group to the George Washington Bridge bus terminal to wait out their delay in air conditioned comfort.

A Port Authority spokeswoman said the agency did not know where the group was going or where they were coming from when they got stuck on the bridge.

"NJ Transit applauds the quick thinking actions of bus operator James Desir for going above and beyond the call of duty to assist in the communities that NJ Transit serves," the agency said in a statement.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer

10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: George Washington Bridge, NJ Transit
Categories: Commuter News, New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top