NJ Transit bus rear-ends cement truck, 9 injured

🔴 The NJ Transit rear-ended a cement truck at Exit 13 in the outer lanes around 7:35 a.m.

🔴 New Jersey State Police said 25 people were taken to hospitals to be checked for injury. Nine were treated for injuries

🔴 A seven-mile delay developed starting at Exit 11 in Woodbrdge

ELIZABETH — Nine people were injured Tuesday morning when an NJ Transit bus rear-ended a cement truck on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Bus 139 was heading to the Port Authority from Lakewood, traveling in the northbound outer lanes near Exit 13 in Elizabeth around 7:35 a.m., when it struck the cement truck, according to NJ Transit. The cement truck then rear-ended a flatbed.

The bus had 32 passengers.

State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said 25 people were taken to hospitals. Nine of them were treated for injuries, according to NJ Transit.

Delays on the Turnpike

Passengers continued their trip into New York via another bus.

A 7-mile delay developed starting at Exit 11 in Woodbridge as two of three lanes were blocked at the crash scene.

The crash scene was cleared by 10:15 a.m.

