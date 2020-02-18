NJ Transit bus dragged, killed man — driver arrested trying to catch flight

NEWARK – An NJ Transit bus driver was arrested Tuesday as she attempted to board a flight at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Prosecutors said Fayola Howard ran over 55-year-old city resident Kevin Thomas on Dec. 31 on Sanford Avenue.

The bus dragged Thomas as Howard continued to drive, prosecutors said. Thomas eventually died from his injuries on Jan. 6.

Howard, 34, of Bloomfield, was charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving an injured person.

Prosecutors did not provide other details about the crash or the timeline of the investigation.

A spokeswoman for NJ Transit on Tuesday said Howard was "immediately taken out of service pending the outcome of our investigation."

New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether Howard had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.