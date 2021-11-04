NJ Transit adds 36 trains to 5 lines, boosting weekday, weekend service

As public transportation demand slowly builds back up more than a year and a half after the onset of COVID-19 in New Jersey, NJ Transit is announcing the addition of three dozen trains to its schedules, nearly two-thirds of them intended to boost weekday commuter service.

The 14 trains being added to weekend schedules are all on the Main and Bergen County lines, according to a release issued by NJT on Thursday.

Of the 22 weekday trains, four each will be added on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, and Morris & Essex lines (one on M&E's Midtown Direct spur and three bound for Hoboken), with eight new trains on Main/Bergen — all but one of those for the Bergen County line — and two on the Pascack Valley Line.

The changes allow for more peak-hour options on weekdays and hourly weekend service for the Main/Bergen Line, NJT said in the release. President & CEO Kevin Corbett was quoted as saying the agency's increased fleet of locomotive engineers made the new additions possible.

Adjustments will also be made to Port Jervis Line schedules, although no new trains will be added.

The new train patterns go into effect Sunday, Nov. 14.

Northeast Corridor:

Train 3924 departs Trenton 7:16 a.m. and arrives in New York at 8:28 a.m.

Train 3704 departs Jersey Avenue at 6 a.m. and arrives in New York at 7:02 a.m., making all stops Jersey Ave. to Metropark, then express to Newark.

Train 3857 departs PSNY at 3:42 p.m. and arrives Trenton at 5:11 p.m., making local stops on NEC.

Train 3871 departs New York at 5:47 p.m. and arrives Trenton at 7:25 p.m., operating express from Newark to Metropark, then all NEC stops to Trenton.

North Jersey Coast Line:

Train 3218 departs Long Branch at 6:12 a.m. and arrives in New York at 7:42 a.m., making all NJCL stops, then express from Avenel to Newark.

Train 3508 departs South Amboy at 9:15 a.m. and makes all stops to New York.

Train 3512 departs South Amboy at 6:26 p.m. and makes all stops to New York except Avenel.

Train 3265 departs New York at 5:20 p.m., runs express to Avenel, then makes all stops to Long Branch.

Morris & Essex — Midtown Direct:

Train 6339 from New York to Summit will depart New York at 3:22 p.m., making stops at Newark Broad St., Brick Church, Orange, South Orange, Maplewood, Millburn. and Summit.

M&E — Hoboken line:

Train 643 departs Hoboken at 4:35 p.m., making stops at Newark Broad St., Brick Church, Orange, South Orange, Maplewood, Millburn, and Summit, then all stops to Dover.

Train 339 departs Hoboken at 6:07 p.m., making all stops to Millburn and terminating at Summit.

Train 330 departs Summit at 5:38 p.m., making stops from Maplewood to Hoboken.

Pascack Valley Line:

Train 1618 departing Spring Valley at 7:48 a.m. will serve all other PVL stations in New Jersey, arriving in Hoboken at 8:55 a.m.

Train 1621 departing Hoboken at 3:00 p.m. will operate express to River Edge and then all stops to Spring Valley.

Train 1616 (not new) departing Spring Valley at 7:39 a.m. will now operate as an express to Hoboken, stopping at Spring Valley, Nanuet, Pearl River, Park Ridge, Hillsdale, Emerson, and River Edge only.

Main/Bergen Line — Weekdays:

Train 1105 Main Line departing Hoboken at 6:58 a.m. to Suffern.

Train 1146 Bergen County Line departing Suffern at 5:30 a.m. and arriving Hoboken at 6:37 a.m.

Train 1155 Bergen County Line departing Hoboken at 12:39 p.m. to Suffern.

Train 1272 Bergen County Line departing Waldwick at 2:16 p.m. and arriving Hoboken at 3:09 p.m.

Train 1245 Bergen County Line departing Hoboken at 6:53 a.m. to Waldwick.

Train 1177 Bergen County Line departing Hoboken at 8:13 p.m. to Suffern.

Train 1182 Bergen County Line train departing Ridgewood at 8:34 p.m. and arriving Hoboken at 9:19 p.m.

Train 1184 Bergen County Line train departing Ridgewood at 9:34 p.m. and arriving Hoboken at 10:19 p.m.

Main/Bergen Line — Weekends:

Main Line westbound...

Train 1709 departing Hoboken at 8:25 a.m., all stops to Suffern.

Train 1713 departing Hoboken at 10:25 a.m., all stops to Suffern.

Train 1721 departing Hoboken at 2:25 p.m., all stops to Suffern.

Train 1733 departing Hoboken at 8:25 p.m., all stops to Suffern.

Train 1801 departing Hoboken at 12:21 a.m., all stops to Ridgewood. Local customers may connect at Ridgewood to Train 69 for all stops to Suffern and Port Jervis.

Main Line eastbound...

Train 1710 departing Suffern at 10:08 a.m., all stops to Hoboken.

Train 1714 departing Suffern at 12:08 p.m., all stops to Hoboken.

Bergen County Line westbound...

Train 1869 departing Hoboken at 1:17 p.m., all stops to Waldwick.

Train 1881 departing Hoboken at 7:17 p.m., all stops to Waldwick.

Train 1789 departing Hoboken at 11:21 p.m., all stops to Suffern.

Bergen County Line eastbound...

Train 1868 departing Waldwick at 2:35 p.m., all stops to Hoboken.

Train 1872 departing Waldwick at 4:35 p.m., all stops to Hoboken.

Train 1880 departing Waldwick at 8:35 p.m., all stops to Hoboken.

Train 1784 departing Suffern at 10:18 p.m. all stops to Hoboken.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

