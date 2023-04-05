NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ NJ tornado count grows as power restored to most in Jackson, Howell

The National Weather Service has confirmed a total of 9 tornadoes Saturday including seven in New Jersey and one each in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

⬛ Dolphin found floating in river off Sea Bright, NJ

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said a male bottlenose dolphin was found floating in the Navesink River off Osbourne Place in Sea Bright.

⬛ NOAA: NJ wind farm may 'adversely affect,' not kill whales

NOAA issued a report Tuesday on the Ocean Wind I project to be built off the southern New Jersey coast that determined the project may disturb whales.

⬛ Driver inattention cited in half of crashes recorded on NJ roads

Police departments across New Jersey are increasing patrols this month to crack down on people who are using their phones behind the wheel.

⬛ Masks again for kids? Rutgers finds asthma declines during COVID

The coronavirus pandemic may have actually helped some kids avoid a long-term lung disease.

