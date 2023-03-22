NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ 8 dolphins stranded on Sea Isle City beach die

Six dolphins were stranded on the 52nd Avenue beach in Sea Isle City while two more dolphins were on the 50th Avenue beach.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ ON STRIKE - NJ Starbucks workers walk off the job

NJ workers will protest today over what they say are unfair union busting tactics by Starbucks

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Easy to buy, hard to cancel — NJ may target auto-renew purchases

To many people, it may be easier to just pay that fee, rather than go through the trouble of trying to figure out how to make it stop.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Fighting pit bulls hospitalize 3 in attack at Elizabeth, NJ home

Three people are in the hospital and two dogs have been shot after a pit bull attack on Amity Street in Elizabeth on Tuesday morning.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Lonely woman enrolled at NJ school to relive better days

Hyejeong Shin, 29, a citizen of South Korea, attended classes for four days at New Brunswick High School in January interacting with other students and attending classes.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Baby formula recall

Gerber is recalling some powdered infant formula because of possible bacteria contamination.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.