In one day, 8 dolphins get stranded on Sea Isle City, NJ beaches

🐬 6 dolphins beached on the 52nd Avenue beach and 2 on the 50th Street beach

🐬 Police and public workers poured water on the dolphins before marine biologists arrived

🐬 It's not yet known how long they had been on the beach

SEA ISLE CITY — Eight dolphins beached themselves on two Jersey Shore beaches Tuesday morning.

6 ABC Action News showed water being poured onto the dolphins lying on the 52nd Avenue beach. Fox 29 reported there were two more dolphins on the 50th Avenue beach. The dolphins were covered with blankets.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said their teams were heading to the beach but could not confirm the number of dolphins or their condition.

Bucket brigade to hydrate the dolphins

Sea Isle Times reported that Sea Isle City police, public works and EMS went to the beach and formed a bucket brigade to pour the water onto the dolphins.

Thirteen whales and seven dolphins have stranded on New Jersey and New York beaches since December, which has created a political divide.

One side, led by longstanding opponents of offshore wind plans, suspects the work related to wind projects is to blame and wants the Biden and Murphy administrations to implement a pause in work so it can be studied. On the other side is the Murphy administration, which says that no connection to wind development has been found.

U.S. Reps. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, and Chris Smith, R- N.J. 4th District, hosted a hearing Thursday in Wildwood about offshore wind energy and its impact on marine life. Both Republicans have joined with several New Jersey mayors in calling for a moratorium on the wind energy projects.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

