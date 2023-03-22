ON STRIKE – NJ Starbucks workers walk off the job

Getting your Starbucks fix may take more time at some New Jersey locations this morning.

Workers at three unionized Starbucks locations will be on strike starting at 7 a.m.

The employees at Starbucks stores in Hamilton (Mercer), Hopewell and Montclair are joining a national strike to call on Starbucks to allow workers at all locations to join the union.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Starbucks, and its' outgoing CEO Howard Shultz, have been accused of anti-union and union busting tactics since workers first started to organize for better wages and healthcare.

Large protests are expected in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Seattle.

New Jersey U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez announced their support for NJ Starbucks Workers United Union

Menendez - Starbucks loading...

"While Starbucks has gone to great lengths to present itself as a company that takes care of its employees, going so far as to call employees partners," the senators said in a joint statement, "It appears the reality is detached from this brand image."

Booker and Menendez also sent a letter to Schultz demanding he stop delaying negotiations for a contract with workers from New Jersey's unionized locations.

"Whether you agree or disagree with these proposals," the letter reads, "The National Labor Relations Act provides all New Jerseyans the right to bargain in good faith with you as their employer regarding their pay, hours, and workplace conditions."

Schultz has been called to testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions amid accusations he personally threatened a worker who expressed support for unionization.

In New Jersey, the union says pickets will end at 10 a.m. in Hamilton and Hopewell. They will end at noon in Montclair.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

