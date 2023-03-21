Fighting pit bulls hospitalize 3 in attack at Elizabeth, NJ home

🚨 A person walking their dog was drawn into a group of pit bulls fighting Tuesday

🚨 Three people were injured trying to separate the animals

🚨 Two dogs were shot by police

ELIZABETH — Three people are in the hospital after a group of brawling pit bulls turned on them Tuesday morning.

A group of pit bulls was fighting in the yard of a home around 7:40 a.m. when a person walking their dog walked by, according to Elizabeth spokesperson Ruby Contreras. Somehow, the dog was drawn into the fight with the other animals.

As the five dogs fought, the owners tried to intervene and were injured.

Local police quickly got to the scene and ended up shooting two of the dogs. Three other dogs were taken by animal control.

Elizabeth dog attack response 3/21/23 (NBC 4 New York) Elizabeth dog attack response 3/21/23 (NBC 4 New York) loading...

All three victims of the attack were women, according to NBC 4 New York. Contreras said they suffered minor injuries, though at least one person was seen being wheeled into the back of an ambulance.

Mayor Chris Bollwage reportedly said that a 13-year-old child in the home on Amity Street was also taken to the hospital. However, the child was not injured. Another mother pit bull and her puppies were also reportedly at the home but were not involved in the fight.

The investigation is ongoing. No one involved in the incident had yet been identified.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

