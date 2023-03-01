NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ Murphy proposes 5% increase to NJ budget: What's in it for you?

He says the budget focuses on affordability, education and moving the Garden State forward, Republicans disagree

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Cuteness alert! - baby seal crosses highway in Brick, NJ

Traffic was stopped in brick, NJ, as a baby seal made it's way across Rt. 35.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Death count rises: 5th dolphin turns up dead on NJ beach

The bottlenose dolphin was found on a beach in Avalon Monday night and brought to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine for a necropsy.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Toms River cops: 'Very convincing' scammers targeting residents

A police department will never call you and ask for money. But a scammer would.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Where you can and cannot fly a drone in New Jersey

Whether for fun or for business, New Jersey has some severe restrictions on where drones can and cannot be flown.

Click HERE to read more.

