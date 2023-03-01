Cuteness alert! – baby seal crosses highway in Brick, NJ

⛔ Traffic was stopped in Brick, NJ, as baby seal crosses Route 35

❤ Seal pups have been known to get lost, and wander onto highways

😍If healthy, the pup will be released back into the ocean

Traffic was stopped on Route 35 in Brick on Monday night, to let an adorable gray seal pup to cross the highway.

Police were called to the scene, and were careful not to disturb the 3-month old pup. They stopped traffic in both directions and gave the baby a wide berth to get safely across the road.

They issued a "silly seal" alert on Facebook to try and keep motorists away while the seal completed it trek.

Officers called the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to come check on the seal.

"Gray seal pups sometimes do the darndest things," the MMSC wrote on its Facebook page.

Once the seal was able to get safely across Route 35, police worked to keep people away while a MMSC volunteer kept the pup company until a rescue crew could arrived.

She was then placed in a carrier and transported back to the MMSC facilities in Brigantine.

It is not uncommon for seal pups to get lost and leave the ocean, but it's not clear exactly where she was going. She might not have even known herself.

It is also not the first time a seal has tried to cross a road near the shore.

After a medical check in Brigantine, it's hoped the seal will be healthy enough to be quickly released back into the ocean.

For now, the MMSC says, "The pup is safe, and resting after her little adventure."

