BRICK — Just in time for the warmer months, a Wawa store that's located directly off the Garden State Parkway is ready for customers again.

Closed since late 2021, Wawa at 10 Lanes Mill Rd. in Brick is scheduled for an April 6 grand opening ... with a very different look.

Brick Mayor Lisa Crate and the store's general manager, Anthony Rao, will be on hand to count down the seconds until the doors finally open at 8 a.m.

Wawa on Lanes Mill Rd. in Brick will include a gas station (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) Wawa on Lanes Mill Rd. in Brick will include a gas station (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Wawa's mascot Wally Goose is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a limited edition t-shirt.

The Wawa that formerly stood on the same property was one of the few locations that remain without fuel services. But this new location includes a gas station, which took over a shuttered Chinese takeout establishment.

Palettes of drinks waiting to be stored in refrigerators at Wawa on Lanes Mill Rd. in Brick (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) Palettes of drinks waiting to be stored in refrigerators at Wawa on Lanes Mill Rd. in Brick (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Wawa says customers at the location can enjoy free coffee from April 6 to April 9.

The grand opening in Brick marks the chain's ninth store to open this year. Wawa plans to open 76 stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and Florida in 2023.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

