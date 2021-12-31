A popular Wawa convenience store that's frequently visited by commuters and summer tourists has closed. The store, located at the intersection of Burnt Tavern Road and Lanes Mill Road, is completely fenced off and all signage has been stripped.

This particular store was unique for a few reasons. Not only was it in a prime location for both commuters and summer visitors, but it was also one of the older locations with that classic Wawa look.

Its location was prime. If you were traveling southbound along the Garden State Parkway and got off at exit 91B for Brick, you're literally brought right to the store.

For commuters that live in the area, this was great. There was nothing like a quick Wawa run after a long day at work.

For summer tourists, it was just as convenient. Exit 91 in Brick is a very popular exit for those visiting the Jersey Shore in summer, and a quick stop for lunch or coffee simply hits the spot before reaching your final destination.

Now, this isn't anything new when it comes to Wawa as they've been closing many of their older, smaller locations in favor of more modern stores with full-service fuel pumps. This could very well be the case here.

Back in 2019, this particular location was approved for an expansion that included fuel pumps. That would certainly make this store much more convenient (check out this story from 2019 detailing the plans regarding the expansion of this location by clicking here).

Now what normally happens is the old location would remain open until the new facility was ready. Quite clearly, that's not what's happening here.

The exit 91 Wawa in Brick most likely closed down due to the fact that the newer store would have to be built in the same location, making it impossible to continue operations in the old location.

Again, this is only speculation as to what's going on and the closure could be due to something completely unrelated. Still, a larger, more modern Wawa with full-service fuel pumps would certainly be welcome to many commuters and Shore visitors.

Hopefully, a new location is all it is. And crossing fingers it'll be ready for those of us in North Jersey who visit the Jersey Shore often throughout the summer.

