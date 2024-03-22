Self-identified ‘pervy teacher’ sentenced, loses New Jersey credentials

🔴 Students found explicit images of teacher Kyle Banner on his Twitter account

🔴 Banner was an intermediate school and college instructor

🔴 He pleaded guilty to three charges

TOMS RIVER — A former teacher charged with posting sexually explicit pictures of himself taken in his classroom must turn over his teaching certification as part of his sentence.

Students of veteran teacher Kyle Banner, 49, of Brick found graphic photos on his Twitter account in April 2023 and reported them to school administrators, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The photos were taken in his classrooms at Toms River Intermediate School and Ocean County College, according to the affidavit in the case.

Banner was suspended from his position in Toms River and another at Ocean County College without pay upon his arrest, according to Billhimer.

Banner was sentenced to 180 days in the Ocean County Jail as well as parole supervision for life under a plea agreement under which he pleaded guilty to child endangerment. He must register as a Megan’s Law offender and be subject to the terms of Nicole’s Law, which permanently prohibited him from having any contact with his victims.

Kyle Banner's TikTok account (top) and his podcast, Mr. Banner's History Podcast Kyle Banner's TikTok account (top) and his podcast, Mr. Banner's History Podcast (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Photos were tagged #pervyteacher and #naughtyteacher

An investigation found that Banner posted the photos to several of his social media accounts which he instructed students to visit. Many of the photos were tagged #pervyteacher and #naughtyteacher, according to a report by the Asbury Park Press.

Banner also sent the photos to an Intermediate student via Snapchat between October and December 2022.

Banner also had a podcast called "Mr. Banner's History Podcast" for both his 8th grade and college students.

The Toms River Regional School District named Banner a Teacher of the Year according to a report by the Tom River Times. He was also a New Jersey Distinguished Cooperating Teacher in 2015 by the state Department of Education.

Previous reporting by Erin Vogt was used in this report



