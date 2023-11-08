NJ middle school ‘pervy teacher’ now faces jailtime
🔴 Teacher posted at-work sex selfies to social media
🔴 He shared accounts with students, who found photos
🔴 Suspended teacher pleads guilty to charges
A Toms River middle school teacher has pleaded guilty to child endangerment, stemming from at-work sexually explicit selfies that he posted to social media.
Kyle Banner, of Brick, has been suspended without pay since shortly after his arrest in April, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
The state would seek 364 days in Ocean County jail when the 48-year-old Banner was sentenced, on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
A sentencing date was not yet set, as of Wednesday.
Middle schoolers saw ‘sex selfies’ on teacher’s Twitter, TikTok accounts
Students had seen Banner’s public profiles on Twitter and TikTok and viewed sexually explicit images taken in his classroom at Toms River Intermediate North, Billhimer said.
Banner also was a teacher at Ocean County College, before his arrest.
Read More: Accused Toms River, NJ teacher tagged classroom sex photo posts
During the investigation, detectives also found that Banner sent inappropriate photographs of himself to a student via Snapchat, between October and December 2022.
Prosecutors would also request that Banner’s teaching license be revoked permanently and that he be barred from any future public employment.
He would also have to register as a Megan’s Law offender.
NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Groceries that dropped in price in the Northeast Last Month
Gallery Credit: Stacker