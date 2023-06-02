Accused NJ perv teacher tagged classroom sex photo posts with #pervyteacher

🔲 Longtime teacher accused of posting sex selfies from work to social media

🔲 Students reported finding the photos on accounts he shared with them

🔲 Police say along with posts of genitals, teacher used hashtags like “pervyteacher”

TOMS RIVER — A longtime middle school teacher posted sexually explicit selfies and obscene captions and hashtags to his social media accounts — which he then instructed his students to visit, according to law enforcement.

Kyle Banner has been suspended without pay since he was arrested and charged, after some eighth graders alerted school officials to posts, which had hashtags like "pervy teacher'' and "naughty teacher,” as reported by Asbury Park Press.

The 48-year-old Brick resident has been charged with official misconduct and child endangerment.

During a Tuesday court hearing, Banner was ordered to disable all his accounts — which included Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, SnapChat and Youtube.

(Kyle Banner TikTok account mrkbhistorynj) (Kyle Banner TikTok account mrkbhistorynj) loading...

As of Friday, his TikTok and Instagram accounts were still active.

Between September 2019 and late April, Banner's inappropriate photos appeared to be taken in his classroom at Toms River Intermediate School North and at Ocean County College, according to the appendix of an affidavit of probable cause.

OCC also suspended Banner without pay, upon his arrest.

The same affidavit said that numerous posts said he liked “body parts of young male students and he looks at boys while they are in the locker room.”

Toms River Intermediate School North (Google Maps) Toms River Intermediate School North (Google Maps) loading...

🔲 8th grade students reported finding the photos on accounts he shared with them

A former student found sexually explicit photos and posts this spring — printed those out that were taken in the classroom he recognized, and then his sister contacted the school’s principal.

Other students interviewed by police also recognized the room’s layout and furniture.

In addition to posting publicly obscene photos, Banner has been accused of sending sexually suggestive photos of himself to a current student on SnapChat, starting after October 2022.

🔲 In sexually explicit classroom selfies, Banner plugged an OnlyFans account

"This is someone who is going out of his way to make sure this is seen,” Ocean County assistant prosecutor Kimberly Carr said of Banner’s troubling social media posts, during the videoconference hearing, according to Asbury Park Press.

Carr also quoted several of the posts to Banner’s Twitter account — since deactivated — which included "Get down on it right in my classroom; no one will know, boy.”

In another post, Banner reportedly referred to more “naughty” content on an OnlyFans social media account, according to the same report, which added that Banner used hashtags such as "pervy teacher” “risky” and “naughty teacher'' on those posts.

Banner’s defense attorney said that there was no evidence of the SnapChat messages that his client was accused of sending a student, according to the same report.

Attorney James Uliano also said explicit photos "are obviously private images that somehow these students gained access to on his private Twitter page,” which the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office disputed — saying they were found on Banner’s public Twitter account.

In a previously released statement, Toms River Schools Superintendent Mike Citta had said "To say that we are sickened, angry, upset, and disappointed would be a huge understatement. The moment these allegations were brought to our attention on April 24th, we immediately responded with a suspension, and reported the allegations to the proper authorities."

He added the district had setup resources "for anyone affected by this intolerable behavior."

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past several years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 30 best rated schools in New Jersey Here are the top 30 schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.