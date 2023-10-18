Light sentence for drugged-up NJ driver who killed grandfather

🔷 NJ man gets prison for deadly crash

🔷 Driver had suspended license, on drugs in wrong-way collision

🔷 Three-vehicle crash killed 82-year-old man

A 28-year-old Wall man who was driving on a suspended license after taking drugs has been sentenced to four and a half years for causing the death of another driver.

Nolan T. Dickson, would have to serve just over three years and eight months of his prison term before the possibility of parole, stemming from the summer 2021 death of Brick resident Paul Yuro, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

(Orender Family Home) Paul Yuro (Orender Family Home) loading...

Just after 10 a.m. on June 27, 2021, Wall police were called to the area of Route 35 and Lakewood Road for a reported collision involving three vehicles.

Dickson was driving his 2017 BMW 430i southbound on Route 35 when he entered the northbound lane and struck a 2013 Toyota Camry driven by Yuro, police said.

Responding officers found the 82-year-old Yuro trapped inside his Camry.

He was rescued from his vehicle and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where the grandfather of 11 died of his injuries the next day, according to his obituary.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office courtroom (MCPO,Canva) (MCPO,Canva) loading...

Investigators found that Dickson was on his way home from a casino in Atlantic City, where he had ingested oxycodone, alprazolam, codeine and marijuana before his BMW hit an SUV and crossed into the path of Yuro’s car.

In May, after prosecutors met with the victim’s family, Dickson pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge of vehicular homicide.

It was to be treated as a third-degree offense at his sentencing in Monmouth County Superior Court.

