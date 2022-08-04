Driver, 27, charged with homicide after crash that killed 82-year-old man

WALL — A 27-year-old township resident was arrested and charged with homicide in a DWI car crash that left an 82-year-old man Brick Township man dead in June.

Police said Nolan Dickson was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and third-degree causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

On Saturday, June 27 at approximately 10:09 a.m., officers from the Wall Township Police Department responded to a report of a head-on collision on Route 35 near Lakewood Road.

Upon arrival, they found three vehicles involved: a 2019 BMW430i driven by Dickson, a 2019 Honda CRV, and a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Paul Yuro of Brick.

Yuro was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for severe injuries, where he later died.

Dickson suffered non-life threatening injuries but was also taken to Jersey Shore for treatment.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Wall Township Police Department determined that Dickson was driving recklessly and under the influence of intoxicating substances at the time of the crash.

His vehicle was traveling on Route 35 southbound when he struck the rear of the Honda, then crossed over the double yellow line into northbound traffic, hitting Yuro’s vehicle.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

